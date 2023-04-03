Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Drops By 8.5%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 303,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charge Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,409,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 295,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charge Enterprises by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 271,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charge Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Charge Enterprises by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

