Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Expands By 13.2%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,945,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,170.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 161,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,788 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 781,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 15,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,426. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

