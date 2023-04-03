Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Rises By 7.9%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,000. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $72,207. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Culp by 188.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Culp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

