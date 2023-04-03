Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 7.6%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,430.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $29.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.