Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Decreases By 8.6%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 749,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Danaos by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DAC traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $55.10. 275,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

