Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 9.7%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 21,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DAL traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. 9,066,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,190. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,925,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

