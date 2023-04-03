Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declines By 14.9%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DBL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 69,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,026. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 270,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

