Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Drops By 9.0%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

