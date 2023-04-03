Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Drops By 15.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

