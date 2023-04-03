Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Drops By 15.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
