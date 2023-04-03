Short Interest in Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Decreases By 10.0%

Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Electronic Control Security Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKCS remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Electronic Control Security has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Electronic Control Security alerts:

Electronic Control Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Electronic Control Security, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Control Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Control Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.