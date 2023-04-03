Short Interest in Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Decreases By 10.0%

Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Electronic Control Security Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EKCS remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Electronic Control Security has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Electronic Control Security Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Control Security (EKCS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Control Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Control Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.