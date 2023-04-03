Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Rises By 7.6%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,699. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESMT traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 120,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.43 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

