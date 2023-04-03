Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Decreases By 15.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.49. 44,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.15.
About Eskay Mining
