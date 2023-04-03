Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Rises By 11.2%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,113. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Evogene has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

