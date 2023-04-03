Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 5.7%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Exro Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS EXROF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 207,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,473. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

