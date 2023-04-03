Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 5.7%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Exro Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS EXROF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 207,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,473. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
About Exro Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exro Technologies (EXROF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.