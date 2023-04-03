Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Drops By 9.3%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Price Performance

EZFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,539. EZFill has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

