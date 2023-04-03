Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Drops By 15.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642. FG Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

