Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Drops By 11.3%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FGI Industries

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

