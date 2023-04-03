Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Increases By 12.6%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.9 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $41.25 during trading hours on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

