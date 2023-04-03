Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 7.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 46,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.