Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 7.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 46,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

