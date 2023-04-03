Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Rises By 9.6%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 394,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. 244,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $703.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

