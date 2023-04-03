Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declines By 9.2%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.