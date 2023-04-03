Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Drops By 9.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,199,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 11,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,399.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

