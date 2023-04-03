Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Increases By 9.9%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. 203,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,313. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 192.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

