Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Increases By 13.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.4 %
HESAF stock traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,027.50. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,858.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,593.91. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $982.88 and a 12 month high of $2,050.00.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.