Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Increases By 13.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.4 %

HESAF stock traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,027.50. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,858.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,593.91. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $982.88 and a 12 month high of $2,050.00.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

