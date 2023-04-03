Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Decreases By 7.8%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.56. 1,299,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

