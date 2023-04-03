Short Interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Declines By 9.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.90. 1,262,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

