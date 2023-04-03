Short Interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Declines By 9.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.77.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Articles
