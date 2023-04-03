Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Increases By 7.7%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,164,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 172,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 208,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock remained flat at $7.15 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.