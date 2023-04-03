Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expands By 9.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %
HSY stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.47. 508,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $257.77.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
