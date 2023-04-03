Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expands By 9.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

HSY stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.47. 508,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $257.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.