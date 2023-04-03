Short Interest in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Increases By 6.6%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.78. 2,383,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

