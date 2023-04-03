Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

SBNY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,809,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.97.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

