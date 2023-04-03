SKALE Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.58 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $174.72 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,483,686,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

