Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Down 6.9%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 154,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.71 million. Analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.