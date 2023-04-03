SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €98.95 ($106.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a fifty-two week high of €84.70 ($91.08). The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -125.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.15 and a 200-day moving average of €64.43.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

