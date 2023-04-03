SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of ETR S92 opened at €98.95 ($106.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a fifty-two week high of €84.70 ($91.08). The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -125.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.15 and a 200-day moving average of €64.43.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
