SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 143 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

ABT stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

