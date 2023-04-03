SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $143.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

