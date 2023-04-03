SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

