SNS Financial Group LLC Has $15.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.