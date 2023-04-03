SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $79,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

