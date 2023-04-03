SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

