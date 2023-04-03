SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 23,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

