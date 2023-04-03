SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 26,396 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,026,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

