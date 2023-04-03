SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,985 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $105.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

