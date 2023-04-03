Soapstone Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Soapstone Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for approximately 4.2% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

LDOS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. 164,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,487. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.