Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Southern Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Southern Energy stock opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.42. Southern Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.10.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

