Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Southern Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Southern Energy stock opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.42. Southern Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.10.
About Southern Energy
