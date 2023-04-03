Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.09

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 417103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,434 shares of company stock worth $3,989,940. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

