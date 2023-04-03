Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

SDE opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$8.92 and a 12 month high of C$16.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

