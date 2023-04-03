SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,972,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 545,011 shares.The stock last traded at $23.19 and had previously closed at $23.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.