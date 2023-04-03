SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after buying an additional 225,497 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. 472,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

