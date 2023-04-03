SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,111,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 262,614 shares.The stock last traded at $58.01 and had previously closed at $57.09.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

