SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 81,477 shares.The stock last traded at $206.58 and had previously closed at $208.62.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

